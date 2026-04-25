Sikkim Vigilance Cracks Down on Alleged Fund Misuse, Raids Multiple Offices in Gangtok and Ranka

Gangtok, April 24: In a significant anti-corruption move, the Sikkim Vigilance Police (SVP) carried out coordinated search operations across several offices in Gangtok and Ranka, probing suspected irregularities in the implementation of key government welfare schemes.

The investigation focused on departments linked to the Sikkim Aama Sashaktikaran Yojana under the Women and Child Development Department and the House Upgradation Scheme overseen by the Rural Development Department. Officials confirmed that a range of documents tied to these schemes have been seized and are now under detailed scrutiny.

Sources within the investigation indicate that the raids are part of a broader probe into allegations of large-scale manipulation of beneficiary lists and diversion of funds meant for vulnerable groups, including non-working mothers and economically weaker families.

The vigilance wing had earlier registered a case against unidentified public servants and others, acting on credible inputs suggesting that fraudulent practices deprived genuine beneficiaries of their entitlements. Preliminary findings point to a financial loss of around ₹19 lakh to the state exchequer, with investigators cautioning that the figure could rise as the probe deepens.

Launched in 2024, both schemes were designed as social support measures aimed at improving livelihoods and housing conditions for disadvantaged sections. Their execution relied heavily on local administrative bodies, which were entrusted with identifying beneficiaries, verifying eligibility, and ensuring timely financial disbursement.

However, investigators suspect that officials involved in the rollout bypassed established guidelines, allegedly channeling funds to ineligible recipients — including individuals within the system — while concealing discrepancies through manipulated records. There are also indications that a portion of the funds may have been siphoned off for personal gain.

Authorities believe that the irregularities may not have been isolated acts but could involve directions from senior officials responsible for overseeing implementation.

The investigation remains active, and officials have indicated that arrests are likely in the coming days as evidence is consolidated.

Reaffirming its commitment to transparency and accountability, the Sikkim Vigilance Police has urged citizens to come forward with information related to corruption or malpractice in public offices. Complaints can be lodged directly at its Gangtok office or via email.