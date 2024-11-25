Zenith-IV: A Spectacular Showcase of Talent and Culture at DPS Fulbari

DPS Fulbari came alive with excitement on Saturday as it hosted its much-awaited annual function, Zenith-IV. True to its name, the event symbolized the pinnacle of achievement, creativity, and brilliance, showcasing the exceptional talents of students across a variety of disciplines.

The event commenced with a ceremonial garlanding and the lighting of the lamp, marking the beginning of an evening filled with cultural vibrancy. The occasion was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including Madam Kamlesh Agarwal, President of Bidya Bharti Foundation and Pro-Vice Chairperson of DPS Siliguri; Mr. Sharad Agarwal, Pro-Vice Chairperson of DPS Fulbari; Madam Snigdha Agarwal, Director of DPS Fulbari; Ms. Anisha Sharma, Principal of DPS Siliguri; and several other distinguished guests. The Principal of DPS Fulbari, Ms. Monowara B. Ahmed, and Ms. Anisha Sharma addressed the gathering, followed by the much-anticipated prize distribution ceremony.

The program unfolded with a captivating performance by the school’s band and choir, setting an enchanting tone for the evening. A high-energy Carnival dance then had the audience clapping in delight. The students led the audience on a cultural journey, performing a stunning Nepali folk dance, a vibrant Bengali folk dance, and a classical dance inspired by the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ theme.

The excitement continued with contemporary dance performances, including hip-hop, freestyle, and a unique puppet dance. The crowd was especially thrilled by a Michael Jackson-themed dance that had everyone cheering for more. Adding depth to the evening were two theatrical productions: a Hindi play and an adaptation of Shakespeare’s ‘Julius Caesar’, both of which showcased the students’ exceptional acting skills.

In her address, Principal Monowara B. Ahmed congratulated the students and staff for their dedication and hard work, which ensured the event’s grand success. The evening concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks and a memorable photo session, capturing the essence of the celebration.

Zenith-IV proved to be a spectacular celebration of talent and culture, leaving an indelible mark on everyone present. Once again, the students of DPS Fulbari demonstrated their versatility and brilliance, making the event a resounding success.

