TRAI Sets December Deadline for Traceability Rule to Combat Spam and Scams

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has instructed all telecom operators, including Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea (Vi), and BSNL, to implement a new traceability rule by December 1. The move aims to curb the increasing cases of spam SMS and phishing attacks that target unsuspecting users.

Under the rule, all SMS messages must be traceable back to their senders. TRAI believes this will prevent the misuse of messaging services for fraudulent purposes. The deadline for compliance has already been extended twice, from October 1, 2024, to November 1, and now to December 1.

The regulation impacts not only promotional and telemarketing messages but also One-Time Passwords (OTPs) commonly used for banking, app logins, and accessing sensitive accounts. TRAI has highlighted the growing risk of phishing attacks where scammers steal sensitive information, such as OTPs, to gain unauthorized access to users’ bank accounts.

Telecom companies, however, have raised concerns about implementing the rule. Operators like Jio, Airtel, and Vi argue that many telemarketing firms are reluctant to adapt to these changes, making it difficult to enforce the new system.

Despite resistance, TRAI is firm on its stance, emphasizing that the traceability rule is necessary to protect users’ financial data and enhance cybersecurity. The regulator has urged telecom providers to comply fully by the December deadline.

In another directive, TRAI has also asked telecom operators to make network coverage details publicly available on their websites. By introducing network coverage maps, the regulator aims to help users easily find information about connectivity in their areas, improving transparency and customer experience.

With these measures, TRAI hopes to boost trust in the telecom system while protecting users from rising cyber threats.

Share this: Facebook

X

