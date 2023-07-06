CM Announces Commencement of Kidney Transplant Facility Within Sikkim This Year

During the auspicious 88th birthday celebration of the 14th HH Dalai Lama in the capital city of Gangtok, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) addressed the gathering and highlighted the significant improvements in healthcare facilities in the state since the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) Party came to power.

Within a very short period, crucial enhancements have taken place in healthcare services, which were lacking during the previous SDF Government. The SKM Government has successfully implemented various healthcare facilities across the districts of Sikkim, including the establishment of oxygen plants, chemo therapy, radiation therapy, dialysis centers, and heart treatment facilities.

Moreover, they have upgraded healthcare services at all levels, from district to sub-divisional hospitals, primary health centers (PHCs), community health centers (CHCs). Dispensaries.

The Chief Minister made an announcement regarding the growing number of kidney patients in the state who face difficulties in seeking kidney transplants outside of Sikkim. The cost factor also poses a significant obstacle for them. To address this issue, the Chief Minister stated that kidney transplant services would commence within this year at the Sochyagang STNM Hospital in Gangtok.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister revealed plans to introduce the Organ Transplant Act in the upcoming Assembly Session, which would subsequently become a law in the state.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook fb.com/thevoiceofsikkim or follow us on Twitter twitter.com/thevoicesikkim and Instagram instagram.com/thevoiceofsikkim. Visit www.voiceofsikkim.com.