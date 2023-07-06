CM wishes on 88th birthday of 14th HH Dalai Lama

Chief Minister Mr Prem Singh Tamang extended good wishes to His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama on his 88th birthday and congratulated the Tibetan community members for the Multipurpose Community Hall, the foundation stone of which was laid today here at Sera Jhe Dro Phen Ling Monastery, Chandmari.

He then offered Mendel Ten-sum to the portrait of the Dalai Lama followed by cutting the birthday cake symbolising enlightenment and joyous festivities.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by his spouse, Madam Krishna Rai, MP Lok Sabha, Mr. Indra Hang Subba, Speaker, Sikkim Legislative Assembly, Mr. Arun Upreti, Cabinet Ministers, Mr. Kunga Nima Lepcha, Mr. Samdup Lepcha and Mr. Karma Loday Bhutia, Political Secretary to HCM, Mr. Jacob Khaling, HoDs, Chairpersons and Advisors of various departments, Gangtok Mayor, Mr. Nell Bahadur Chettri, Councillors, Presidents & executive members of various religious associations & organisations, local gentry and the Tibetan community settled in Sikkim.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister emphasized the profound teachings of HH Dalai Lama on love and compassion. He implored the audience to cultivate a deep sense of love and exhibit compassionate behavior towards others. Additionally, he encouraged everyone to live virtuously, choose their words wisely, and exhibit exemplary conduct. The Chief Minister underscored the significance of knowledge and wisdom in bringing about positive changes in one’s life, emphasizing that material wealth alone is insufficient for fulfilling one’s needs. Instead, he urged the gathering to strive for inner peace and happiness, emphasizing that true fulfillment lies in the ability to spread joy to others.

During the course of his address, Chief Minister informed the Tibetan Community about HH the Dalai Lama’s proposed visit to Sikkim in the month of October this year. “I on behalf of people of Sikkim and Tibetan community in particular extended an invitation to HH the Dalai Lama to visit Sikkim and bless the people during my recent meeting with the Dharma Guru in Delhi. He has verbally accepted to visit Sikkim in October,” informed the Chief Minister. The State Government has already earmarked the budget for His Holiness’s visit to Sikkim, he added.

Speaking on the upcoming multipurpose community hall Chief Minister mentioned how the State Government fulfilled the long pending demand of the Tibetan community of Sikkim within a year by the State government.

This proves the commitment of the State Government towards the community which reflects that the Government is always there for the Tibetan community living in Sikkim, he added.

Earlier, Chief Minister was presented with mementos as a gesture of gratitude and acknowledgement on behalf of the Tibetan community Gangtok, Sera Jey monastery Chandmari and Hotel Tibet, Gangtok.

Chief Minister also handed over the felicitation letters to Late Mr Tashi Dadul Densapa, Late Mr Khenpo Chewang, Mr Tshering Tashi for their sincere contributions to the society followed by felicitation of 11 Tibetan Youth Congress members who represented Gangtok Tibetan Community in the “Tibet Matters Peace March”.

During the function Lhakpa Tsering Tibetan Settlement Officer, Gangtok read the statement of Central Tibetan Administration Kashag (Cabinet).

Likewise, Jinpa Phunstok La, Chairman/Speaker of the Local Tibetan Assembly, Gangtok read the statement of the Tibetan Parliament in Exile.

The programme also witnessed captivating performances of cultural dances & songs by the Tibetan artists from various organisations showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Tibet.

IPR GOS, 7 Jul 2023

