Rangeet and Rambang River Swells Up Due To Heavy Rain Posing Threat

A natural disaster has occurred in Jorthang, South Sikkim, where heavy rainfall on Wednesday night caused the swelling of two rivers, Rangeet and Rambang. The powerful rivers have overflowed, surpassing their normal limits and resulting in significant damage to the Greenpark road at Mazigaon in Jorthang. This incident has left the residents living near the rivers in a state of fear and panic.

A resident shared a terrifying incident where a sudden blast occurred around 1 AM in the morning. When they went outside to investigate, they discovered that a section of the road had collapsed. As a result, the residents began relocating to a safer location nearby. Resident further told TVOS that such incident of river swelling had never took place ever since they have been staying at Mazigaon area.

Area MLA Zoom Salghari, Sunita Gazmer, along with Saloni Pradhan, the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Jorthang, quickly arrived at the scene to assess the situation. The MLA assured the affected families of full support from the government and instructed the relevant departments to intensify their efforts to relocate the affected families. In the meantime, tarpaulin sheets were deployed to prevent further erosion of properties by the raging rivers. The residents were advised to avoid going near the riversides for their safety.

Watch Video Below



Report by Mahendra Sewa