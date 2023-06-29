Chandrayaan-3 Is All Set To Take Off On 13 July

According to ISRO officials who made the announcement on Wednesday that India’s Chandrayaan-3 is prepared for launch on 13 July. This upcoming mission serves as a continuation of Chandrayaan-2 and aims to showcase India’s ability to safely land and navigate on the lunar surface. The allocated budget for this mission is ₹615 crore.

Chandrayaan-3 comprise of a soft lander and rover configuration. It will be launched by the Launch Vehicle Mark-III from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 2:30 pm on July 13, as confirmed by officials.

The lander and rover will be transported by the Iton module until it reaches a lunar orbit of 100 km. Additionally, Chandrayaan-3 is equipped with the Spectro-Polarimetry of Habitable Planet Earth payload, enabling the study of Earth’s spectral and polarimetric characteristics from the lunar orbit.

The primary objective of the Chandrayaan-3 mission is to explore the far side of the Moon and achieve a soft landing on its surface. If successful, India will become the fourth country in the world to demonstrate this capability. The mission holds significance not only for India but also for the global scientific community, as it further builds upon the knowledge gained from previous missions and strengthens the capabilities necessary for future lunar and interplanetary explorations.

