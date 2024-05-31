SKM Confident of Victory in Upcoming Sikkim Assembly Election :SKM Party

Pakyong, 31 May : The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) has expressed strong confidence in securing victory in the state legislative assembly elections, with results set to be announced on June 2, 2024. The party extended heartfelt wishes to its candidates and supporters across all 32 constituencies in Sikkim.

The SKM party claims to have already ensured a win in this election and has urged the people and workers of Sikkim to remain calm and assured. The party cautioned that opposition parties, unable to accept their anticipated defeat, might attempt to create disturbances, disrupt peace, and incite conflicts. Consequently, SKM has appealed to its workers to stay vigilant against such potential provocations.

In a message delivered during a candidates’ meeting, SKM Party President and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Goley) emphasized the importance of maintaining peace in Sikkim at all costs. The party expressed confidence that its supporters and revolutionary comrades will uphold peace and harmony in accordance with the President’s directive.

The SKM party also warned that some opposition parties might resort to provocative activities out of discouragement following the vote count. In such scenarios, SKM urged its workers to remain calm and take proactive steps to ensure a peaceful environment. Additionally, SKM advised all political parties to collaborate in maintaining peace in the state after the vote count.

Reflecting on the 2019 elections, SKM highlighted its success in maintaining peace, harmony, and goodwill without engaging in any violent activities. The party noted that there were no incidents of conflict during that period and appealed for a similar environment during this election’s vote counting phase.

The SKM has entered this electoral battle with a commitment to building a golden and prosperous Sikkim. According to the party, the people have embraced SKM’s commitments and promises, lending strong support to form the government for a second term. SKM emphasized its belief in peace, happiness, and unity, asserting that there is no place for conflict, discord, or malice within the party. The absence of violence before the last election was cited as evidence of this commitment.

SKM reiterated its belief in the philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (the world is one family), considering all Sikkimese as part of a single family. The party called upon everyone to prevent violent activities from tarnishing this familial harmony and to avoid fostering discord.

Finally, SKM urged everyone to fully adhere to the various guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India, the State Election Commission, and the state administration during the upcoming vote counting process.

