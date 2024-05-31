Cardiologist Dr Sanjay Upreti Murder Case : Convict Thinley Dorji Bhutia Gets Life Imprisonment

Gangtok, 31 May : The convict Thinley Dorji Bhutia has been sentenced to life imprisonment in the Dr. Sanjay Upreti murder case. The judgment was delivered by Judge Jyoti Khadka of the District and Sessions Court Special Division.

Additional Public Prosecutor Advocate Yadav Sharma, speaking to the media outside the court, stated that the accused was convicted on Thursday and the sentence was pronounced today. Bhutia was charged under Sections 302, 307, and 353 of the IPC 1860.

Advocate Sharma explained that he had requested the court for rigorous life imprisonment under Section 302, along with a fine of Rs 50,000. Additionally, he sought a 10-year imprisonment and a Rs 5,000 fine under Section 307, and a 1-year imprisonment and a Rs 1,000 fine under Section 353.

Sharma also mentioned that the convict has the right to appeal the conviction and sentence in the High Court. The family of deceased Dr. Sanjay Upreti expressed satisfaction with the judgment, according to Sharma.

Detail Of Cardiologist Dr. Sanjay Upreti Stabbing Case

Bhutia Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for Murder of Dr. Sanjay Upreti and Attempted Murder of Sanitation Worker Kalawati Chhetri

Thinley Dorji Bhutia, involved in the murder of Dr. Sanjay Upreti and the attempted murder of sanitation worker Kalawati Chhetri, has been sentenced to life imprisonment today by the Gangtok District and Sessions Court. Just yesterday, the Special Court of the Gangtok District and Sessions Court found Bhutia guilty of murder, attempted murder, and causing severe injury to a government employee while obstructing their duties. Today, the court pronounced the life imprisonment sentence.

From the prosecution side, Additional Public Prosecutor Yadav Sharma, considering the gravity of the case, requested the court to impose rigorous life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 50,000 under Section 302 for murder, ten years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 under Section 307 for attempted murder, and one year of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1,000 under Section 353 for obstructing and injuring a government employee while on duty.

Defending the accused, the defense lawyer argued for leniency, citing Bhutia’s age of only 44 years, his clean criminal record, and various health issues.

After hearing arguments from both sides, Judge Jyoti Khadka sentenced Bhutia to ordinary life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 under Section 302, ten years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1,000 under Section 307, and one year of ordinary imprisonment under Section 353.

The courtroom, packed during the hearing of this case, maintained a serious and silent demeanor, but a sense of relief was palpable after the court’s verdict.

This marks a rare instance of life imprisonment following a serious stabbing attack leading to murder.