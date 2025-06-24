Marijuana Plants Destroyed in Pakyong During Anti-Narcotics Operation

Pakyong, June 24 : In a targeted anti-narcotics operation, the Pakyong District Police successfully destroyed approximately 300 marijuana plants as part of an ongoing crackdown on illegal cultivation and substance abuse in the region.

The operation, overseen by the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Pakyong, saw significant support from panchayat members and local residents. This collaborative effort underscores a growing public commitment to combating drug-related issues at the community level.

Officials stated that vigilant monitoring will continue in areas susceptible to illicit activities, emphasizing the crucial role of public cooperation in identifying and reporting suspicious developments linked to narcotics. Residents are urged to remain alert and actively participate in these efforts.

This initiative is a continuation of the district’s comprehensive strategy to reduce the supply of illegal drugs and reinforce preventive measures through a combination of law enforcement and civic participation. The district administration remains committed to fostering a drug-free environment through sustained vigilance and community engagement.