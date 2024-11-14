Sikkim Government to Merge Low-Enrolment Schools to Enhance Education Quality

In a significant move aimed at improving the quality of education in government schools, Sikkim’s Education Minister, Raju Basnett, along with Education Department Principal Secretary IAS R. Telang and other senior officials, addressed a press conference to highlight a pressing issue: the declining enrolment rates in certain government schools.

Minister Basnett revealed that as many as 78 Government Primary Schools (classes LKG to 5) have an enrolment of fewer than 10 students each. Similarly, 12 Government Junior High Schools (LKG to 8) have fewer than 20 students, and 7 Government Secondary Schools (LKG to 11) have an enrolment below 50. This trend, according to the minister, leads to an inefficient use of resources, including manpower and infrastructure.

To address this issue, the state government has developed a strategy to merge these low-enrolment schools with nearby institutions. The plan, set to be implemented in the upcoming academic session, aims to streamline resources while ensuring that students receive better educational opportunities in a more dynamic learning environment.

The initiative brings ahead the government’s commitment to optimizing the education system and providing high-quality education for all students in Sikkim.