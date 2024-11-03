Amidst Festivities CM meets and Interacts with Local Residents of Singling (Soreng)

Soreng, November 3 (IPR): Amidst the celebrations of Deepawali, Chief Minister Mr Prem Singh Tamang met and interacted with local residents at his hometown, Singling, Soreng. Driven by a deep sense of responsibility, the Chief Minister emphasized his government’s commitment to remaining accessible and responsive to the public’s needs, regardless of the occasion.

He reaffirmed that the administration is dedicated to listening to and addressing citizens’ concerns, not only during festive periods but every day. Extending his warm wishes to all, he expressed hope that the traditional festivals would bring joy and create cherished memories for everyone celebrating together.

