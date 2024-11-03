Doctor and Nurses Suspended For Forcing Pregnant Woman To Clean Hospital Bed

Doctor and Two Nurses Suspended After Pregnant Woman Allegedly Forced to Clean Husband’s Bloodied Hospital Bed in Madhya Pradesh

A doctor and two nurses in Dindori district, Madhya Pradesh, have faced disciplinary action after a pregnant woman was allegedly compelled to clean her husband’s bloodstained hospital bed following his death. The woman, Roshni, who is five months pregnant, was captured in a video that surfaced on Friday, showing her cleaning the bed at the primary health center immediately after the tragedy.

Her husband, 40-year-old Shivraj Marawi, and his family were reportedly attacked by a group of 25 people—including relatives—over a land dispute in Lalpur Sani village on Thursday evening. Shivraj was rushed to the Gardasarai health center for treatment but succumbed to his injuries shortly after arrival.

The incident sparked outrage, prompting the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) of Dindori to take immediate action. On Saturday, the CMHO issued orders to transfer the attending doctor and suspend the two nurses involved. In a show cause notice dated November 2, the CMHO stated: “In the viral video on social media dated 31.10.2024, it has been found that the deceased’s wife was made to clean the hospital bed at the Primary Health Center Gadasarai, Community Health Center. Despite arrangements for hospital cleaning being made through outsourcing in this and other health facilities of the district, it is unfortunate that the deceased’s wife was made to clean the hospital bed.”

The case has highlighted concerns over the treatment of patients and their families in medical facilities, especially regarding the responsibilities of healthcare staff and the outsourcing of cleaning services.