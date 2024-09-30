Strong Direction By Power Advisor , Cut Power Of If Bill Unpaid By ...

Gangtok, 30 September : Electricity supply to Ministers, Legislators, and High-ranking officials will be cut off if bills are not paid on time, as directed by Advisor Sanjit Kharel. Strict action will now be taken against those who do not pay their electricity bills on time or delay the payment. In a high-level meeting chaired by electricity department advisor Sanjit Kharel today, it was decided that if ministers, legislators, and high-ranking officials fail to pay their bills on time, their electricity will be directly cut off.

Advisor Kharel instructed the department to closely monitor and take necessary action to recover dues from private companies. He especially ordered strict measures to quickly collect outstanding amounts from non-governmental companies as well.

However, it has been decided to provide a grace period for the general public until the festival of Dashain. The department believes that this decision will help improve state revenue collection, ensure continuous electricity supply, reduce debt, enhance consumer services, and make the electricity distribution system more efficient.

This initiative is expected to improve the state’s energy supply and promote energy consumption.

