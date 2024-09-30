Tea Garden Bonus Bandh Cripples Sikkim connectivity

Siliguri, 30 September : After a strenuous nine-hour negotiation session with management yielded no resolution, labor unions representing tea garden workers in the Darjeeling hills have announced a 12-hour general strike. The root of the disagreement stemmed from bonus payments, with workers pushing for a 20% bonus while management proposed only 13%, leading to an impasse.

The protracted tripartite talks took place at Shramik Bhawan in Siliguri, ultimately concluding without a mutually agreeable outcome. As a result, eight unions have jointly organized the strike, which is anticipated to bring about a complete shutdown in the Hills, extending to the suspension of two-wheeler operations.

Saman Pathak, a prominent figure from the Parvatiya Shramik Sangathan Sammanaya Mach (PSSSM), underscored the unwavering stance of the workers, affirming, “We insist on a 20% bonus and find the management’s 13% offer unacceptable, prompting us to call for this strike. We urge the community to stand in solidarity with us.”

Throughout Sunday, tea garden workers have staged demonstrations outside Shramik Bhawan, advocating for a fair bonus, particularly in light of the approaching festive season and the escalating cost of living. Despite the persisting protests, the management remains resolute in its position. The strike is slated to be in effect from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On Sunday evening the 8 trade union decided to call 12-hour bandh from Monday 7 AM to 7 PM in evening to mark their protest . In the other side Sikkim state which is already grappling with connectivity since last 1 year , the major NH10 which supports as lifeline for state is in agony state due to multiple landslide and severe road damages along 70% of highway stretch which falls under West Bengal side. State has been using NH717A via Lava in West bengal as alternative route but now the strike called by factory union has once again mounts trouble for the small state.

Darjeeling MP Raju Bista Expresses Support for Tea Workers’ Strike, Criticizes West Bengal Government

Darjeeling BJP MP Raju Bista has voiced his strong support for the tea garden workers’ 12-hour strike, scheduled for September 30, 2024, in protest of the government’s failure to address their demand for a fair bonus.

In a press release, Bista emphasized that he and his party stand in solidarity with the workers, urging everyone to respect the workers’ call for a non-political strike centered on their rights.

“For months, despite repeated pleas, the Tea Industry, the Labour Department, and the West Bengal Government have taken a tone-deaf attitude toward the workers’ request for a fair bonus,” Bista said. “The workers have now been forced into this strike out of desperation.”

Bista also took aim at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of ignoring the concerns of the tea workers, despite her presence in North Bengal at the time. He criticized the state government and the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), which is allied with the Trinamool Congress (TMC), suggesting they re-evaluate their stance given the plight of the workers.

The Darjeeling MP’s remarks come at a time of growing unrest in the region, with tea garden workers demanding better compensation. Bista’s statement reinforces the BJP’s commitment to supporting the workers in their struggle for justice.