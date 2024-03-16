ECI ANNOUNCES POLLING DATE FOR SIKKIM: APRIL 19, 2024

Gangtok, March 16(IPR): Chief Election Commissioner Mr Rajiv Kumar announced the dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections today. The polls will be held in 7 phases, beginning from April 19 and ending on June 1. The results will be declared on June 4.



The assembly polls for Sikkim will be on April 19, Arunachal Pradesh on April 19, Odisha will be held on May 13 and Andhra Pradesh will be on May 13.

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into force with the announcement of polling dates today.

