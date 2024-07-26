Second Suicide Reported at Mumbai’s Atal Setu Sea Bridge

Mumbai, 25 July : A 38-year-old engineer from Dombivli near Mumbai tragically jumped off the Atal Setu sea bridge on Wednesday, marking the second suicide case reported from there. The incident, which took place at approximately 12:30 pm, was captured by CCTV cameras installed on the bridge.

The CCTV footage depicts a black car on the Atal Setu, also known as the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, at around 12:30 pm. The car comes to a stop near the Nhava Sheva end of the bridge, and the driver can be seen exiting the vehicle, walking towards the railing, and then jumping off.

A 38-year-old engineer in Mumbai jumped into the sea from Atal Setu; CCTV footage of the suicide has surfaced. This incident took place on 24 July#Maharashtra #Mumbai #Atalsetu #suicide #cctv pic.twitter.com/GFGyFk6Bhx — mishikasingh (@mishika_singh) July 25, 2024



The individual has been identified as a resident of Dombivli, and reports suggest that financial challenges may have been a contributing factor to the tragic act.

Following the incident, the Navi Mumbai Police initiated a search operation, mobilizing rescue teams from the Atal Setu, coastal police, and local fishermen to locate the individual’s body. The Nhava-Sheva Police are conducting further investigations into the case.

This was not the first time the man had made such an attempt, as it was revealed that he had previously tried to end his life by consuming a floor cleaner liquid while working in Kuwait in 2023, according to an official quoted by news agency PTI.

In a distressing trend, this marks the second suicide case from the Atal Setu this year. Earlier in March, a female doctor also tragically ended her life by jumping from the same bridge.

For those in need of support or if you know someone who may require assistance, the following helplines are available for suicide prevention and mental health support:

