CM Laxmi Puja Greetings to People, Urge People To Follow Tradition and Ritual

01 November, Gangtok : On the auspicious occasion of Lakshmi Puja, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, along with his family, honored tradition by performing a cow worship ceremony on Friday.

This ritual, an essential part of Lakshmi Puja, was conducted as a mark of gratitude and reverence, aligning with customs observed across the state.

“Tradition is the timeless thread that binds us to our roots, grounding us in heritage and faith,” said CM Tamang, emphasizing the importance of these practices in preserving cultural identity.

The Chief Minister expressed how rituals like these keep cultural roots alive and deepen the community’s connection to its heritage. “Through these sacred acts, we express gratitude and seek blessings, nurturing the divine connections that guide and sustain us,” he stated.

In Hindu tradition, cow worship symbolizes prosperity, making it an integral part of Sikkim’s religious and cultural celebrations, especially during significant festivals like Lakshmi Puja.

