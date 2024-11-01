Touching: Soldier Father’s Diwali Gift To Daughter

The doorbell rang, and little Meera’s heart skipped a beat. She knew who it was—her father, her hero, coming home for Diwali. With a heart full of excitement and a beaming smile, she rushed to the door, imagining the sweets and treats he would bring her, just like he did every Diwali.

As she opened the door, there he stood, tall and proud in his uniform, carrying a duffel bag and wearing a soft, warm smile. But something was different this time. His left arm was tucked behind his back, as if hiding something. Meera’s eyes sparkled as she imagined him holding her favorite chocolates and candies behind his back, ready to surprise her.

“Daddy! What did you bring for me?” she asked, giggling with excitement, her eyes fixed on his hidden arm.

Her father’s eyes softened, a bittersweet smile on his face as he looked at his daughter, so full of innocence and joy. She didn’t notice the bandage where his hand used to be, nor did she see the faint trace of sadness in his gaze.

He kneeled down to her level, his heart heavy yet full of love. “I brought my love for you, Meera. And a promise that I’ll always be here, no matter what.”

Meera wrapped her tiny arms around him, squeezing him tightly. In her mind, she was hugging her brave father and all the sweets he would soon reveal. But in his heart, he hugged her back, his mind silently wishing she’d never have to know the true cost of his sacrifice.

As they stood there in the doorway, the warmth of their love filled the air. To Meera, it was the best Diwali ever—her father was home. And for him, it was a Diwali that reminded him that some sacrifices are more than worth it.