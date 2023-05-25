Sikshak Sikshika Samman : 263 Teachers Retired On 2021 Felicitated

Chief Minister, Shri Prem Singh Tamang, called upon the Education Department to present a proposal regarding the promotion and grade pay of regular teachers in service.

During the “Sikshak Sikshika Samman” felicitation programme organised by the Sikkim Teachers Association (STA), the Chief Minister expressed his concern for granting a 30% in-service promotion to the regular teachers who meet the criteria and qualifications set by the NCTE and UGC.

Furthermore, he announced that this felicitation programme would become a departmental function, held annually by the Education department in collaboration with the STA as an acknowledgment of the retired teachers for their valuable contributions.



The Chief Minister expressed his joy at participating in this historic event and paid tribute to the founding members of the STA who established this platform to honour the teachers. He encouraged the retired teachers to continue with their service for the betterment of the society and shaping the future of the State.

Emphasizing the government’s commitment to the education sector, the Chief Minister highlighted their efforts to provide justice to dedicated teachers. He mentioned that regular appointments are being granted to teachers working on ad-hoc for many years, including those who had donated land for school construction.

Additionally, he proudly announced that Sikkim has achieved the fifth position at the national level and the first position in the Northeast region in the education sector. As a representative of the dedicated teachers of Sikkim, he expressed gratitude to them for their selfless contributions, which have helped society to progress and develop by nurturing skilled youth.



A total of 263 teachers and head of institutions who retired in 2021 were felicitated during the programme, followed by a special felicitation to Shri Pahalman Subba, former MP Lok Sabha cum former President STA.

The programme was attended by Minister Education Department Shri Kunga Nima Lepcha, MLA Upper Tadong Constituency Shri G.T. Dhungel,

Political Secretary to Chief Minister Shri Jacob Khaling, Additional Chief Secretary Education Department Shri R Telang, Advisor Education Department Shri Mohan Prasad Subba, Secretary Education Department Smt. Sumita Pradhan and officials from different departments.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook fb.com/thevoiceofsikkim or follow us on Twitter twitter.com/thevoicesikkim and Instagram instagram.com/thevoiceofsikkim. Visit www.voiceofsikkim.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

