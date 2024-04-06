CAP Intensifies Campaign Across Sikkim For Upcoming General Elections 2024

Pakyong, 6 April : The Citizen Action Party (CAP) has intensified its campaign across various districts of Sikkim ahead of the upcoming elections. Their efforts aim to raise awareness about the pressing issues concerning the state’s development. Economic, social, and political reforms are being highlighted as top priorities by CAP as they strive to garner public support.

Bharat Basnet, the Lok Sabha candidate representing CAP, emphasized the party’s commitment to prioritize the review of Sikkim’s existing laws. He assured that under his leadership, fairness and justice will prevail throughout the state, with a primary focus on restoring the dignity of Sikkimese citizens.

During an election meeting near Yuksam Tashiding Gumba Gate in West Sikkim, Chief Ministerial candidate Shri Ganesh Kumar Rai, alongside local candidate Shri Jigmi Bhutia and Lok Sabha candidate Shri Bharat Basnet, engaged with the community. Basnet commenced the day with prayers at Legsep Shivalay Dham, receiving a warm welcome from the enthusiastic locals gathered in large numbers to support the party.

Addressing the assembly, Ganesh Kumar Rai expressed confidence in CAP’s prospects, asserting its inevitable ascent to power in Sikkim. Rai criticized the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha, alleging the manipulation of crowds through monetary incentives during election rallies. He downplayed any threat posed by the SDF party, equating it to SKM in terms of significance.

Jigmi Bhutia, the Yoksam Tassiding assembly candidate, pledged to alleviate the hardships faced by the people under the current administration if elected. Bharat Basnet reiterated CAP’s commitment to resolving the grievances of Sikkimese citizens, emphasizing the importance of preserving the state’s pride in the electoral process.

Basnet further asserted CAP’s determination to advocate for Sikkim’s interests while maintaining a vigilant eye on Delhi. The party’s message resonated with many attendees, evidenced by the growing support witnessed during the meeting. These developments were communicated by Hemraj Adhikari, spokesperson for the Citizen Action Party.