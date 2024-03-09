Darjeeling MP Bista Thanked PM During “Viksit Bharat Viksit West Bengal” Program in Siliguri

Siliguri, 9 March : In a significant gathering at the “Viksit Bharat Viksit West Bengal” program in Siliguri, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spearheaded a series of developmental endeavors. Among these initiatives were the inauguration of road projects, the launch of a new train linking Siliguri to Radhikapur, and the commencement of multiple railway line electrification projects, collectively valued at over Rs 4500 crores. The event, graced by the presence of West Bengal Governor C.V. Anandabose and other distinguished guests, underscored the government’s commitment to bolstering infrastructure and connectivity in the region.

During the proceedings, Darjeeling Member of Parliament (MP) and National Spokesperson of BJP, Raju Bista, lauded Prime Minister Modi’s unwavering dedication to the development of North Bengal. Bista reiterated PM Modi’s acknowledgment of the region’s significance as a gateway to the Northeast and vital trade routes with neighboring countries. Over the past decade, the government has prioritized the upliftment of Bengal, particularly North Bengal, as emphasized by PM Modi himself.

Highlighting the monumental strides in infrastructure development, MP Bista revealed that the Central Government has allocated nearly Rs 50000 crores for projects within the Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituency alone. Notable among these projects are the Bagdogra Airport expansion (Rs 3000 crore), the Sevoke-Rangpo Rail Line enhancement (Rs 12000 crore), and the construction of three Vande Bharat Trains connecting Siliguri to Howrah, Guwahati, and Patna. Additionally, various other initiatives, including the Balason-Sevoke Elevated Highway, NH717A linking Kalimpong, and improvements to NH10, are set to transform the region’s infrastructure landscape.

Expressing gratitude towards Prime Minister Modi for his visionary leadership, MP Bista emphasized the pivotal role these developmental endeavors would play in uplifting the hill region. The program witnessed the esteemed presence of dignitaries such as MoS Home Nisith Pramanik, MoS Minority Affairs John Barla, West Bengal BJP President Dr. Sukanta Majumdar, LoP Suvendu Adhikari, and several MPs and legislators, further underscoring the collective commitment towards the region’s progress.