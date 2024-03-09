Namchi, March 9 (IPR): The Chief Minister of Sikkim Mr Prem Singh Tamang inaugurated the Namchi Town Hall, today.

The project commenced on 22/12/2018 and was completed on 31/3/2024 with the project amount Rs. 9699.17 Lakhs.It was established with the need for parking space due to the overcrowding of the vehicle. The town hall has been constructed in the existing community centre which has now been converted into parking space cum town hall. The structural design of the sub structure & superstructures will have seismic resistant features.



Below are the project details of the Namchi Town Hall

1. The town hall at Namchi consists of G+5 storied structure having a built up area of 76949 sqft.

2. It envisages basement 1 & 2 as parking for 100 nos of vehicles.

3. G+1 has Auditorium having capacity of 800 nos of person and Restaurant.

4. G+2 with Restaurant.

5. G+3 with Art Gallery.

6. G+4 with Library and Conference Hall.

7. G+5 with Mini Futsal Arena of size 22mx15m

8. The building is constructed in RCC structure with raft foundation and structure is made of with normal conventional beam slab design

9. Water tank with capacity of 3.25 lakh ltr has been constructed along with water harvesting system

10. Auditorium will be fully acoustic which has been done by creative solution.

11. HVAC system has been installed by Shah Electronics of Daikin make

12. Fire Detection and Alarm System including emergency Public Address System, emergency voice alarm, emergency telephone and smoke control system based on local authority Guidelines and regulations.

Report from DIO Namchi

Share this: Facebook

X

