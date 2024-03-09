NIA Release Visuals Of Prime Suspect In Bengaluru Cafe Blast, Calls For Public Coop

Bengaluru, 9 March : The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has divulged fresh visuals of the prime suspect linked to the Bengaluru Cafe blast, intensifying its call for public cooperation in swiftly bringing him to justice.

This move comes subsequent to the agency’s earlier dissemination of CCTV footage featuring the alleged perpetrator across its various social media platforms. By unveiling two additional clips, the NIA seeks to enlist the assistance of citizens in the crucial task of identifying the individual in question, underscoring the significance of prompt action in this ongoing investigation. Furthermore, the agency has underscored its commitment to maintaining the confidentiality of informants who come forward with pertinent details regarding the suspect.

The initial footage, spanning 49 seconds, captures the suspect boarding a BMTC bus and subsequently assuming a seat. Displaying a degree of apparent caution, he vacates the middle seat, proceeding to navigate towards the rear of the vehicle to evade surveillance by the onboard CCTV system. Subsequently, he is observed reclining on the backseat before disembarking from the bus.

NIA seeks citizen cooperation in identifying the suspect linked to the #RameswaramCafeBlastCase. 📞 Call 08029510900, 8904241100 or email to [email protected] with any information. Your identity will remain confidential. #BengaluruCafeBlast pic.twitter.com/ISTXBZrwDK — NIA India (@NIA_India) March 9, 2024

Meanwhile, in a display of resilience and solidarity amidst adversity, the esteemed Rameshwaram Cafe, nestled in the heart of Bengaluru, Karnataka, resumed operations on Saturday morning, nearly a week following the unfortunate explosion that resulted in injuries to a minimum of ten individuals. Occurring on March 1st within the Whitefield vicinity of Bengaluru, the incident had cast a shadow over the local community.

Undeterred by the recent setback, the iconic cafe unfurled its doors to patrons once more, albeit under heightened security vigilance. Eager clientele queued outside the establishment, eager to partake in the familiar ambiance and offerings it had long been cherished for.

Prior to the resumption of business activities, Raghavendra Rao, co-founder of the cafe, alongside the entire staff, convened for a poignant rendition of the National Anthem, symbolizing their unwavering spirit and commitment to serving the community in times of both joy and adversity.