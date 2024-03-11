CM Inaugurated Slew Of Infrastructures During Gyalshing District Tour

Gyalshing, 10 March (IPR) : The Chief Minister of Sikkim Shri PS Tamang(Golay) inaugurated the much-awaited Kyongsa Stadium and Indoor Gymnasium hall today at Gyalshing marking a significant milestone in the advancement of sports infrastructure in the region.

The Kyongsa Stadium and Indoor Gymnasium hall with an estimated project cost of Rs. 33 crore, stands as a testament to the commitment of the state government towards promoting sports and providing world-class facilities for athletes and enthusiasts alike. Its state-of-the-art amenities are set to elevate the sporting experience for both players and spectators.

Additionally, the Indoor Stadium boasts modern facilities including two badminton courts, a Taekwondo hall, a gymnasium, and a Boxing club. This indoor stadium is designed to cater to a diverse range of sports and activities, fostering a culture of fitness and wellness in the community.

The completion of these projects not only fulfills a long-pending demand but also underscores the government’s dedication to enhancing the sports infrastructure across the state. The inclusion of diverse sporting facilities is expected to attract both seasoned athletes and beginners, paving the way for improved performance and greater sporting achievements.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Mr Sangay Lepcha Deputy Speaker(SLA),Mr Kunga Nima Lepcha Minister of Education,Health and Family Welfare,Law Deptt.,Mr Samdup Lepcha Minister of Sports & Youth Affairs,Mr LN Sharma Minister of AH&VS,Labour Deptt.,Mr Bhim Hang Limboo Minister PHE Deptt.,Mr Sanjit Kharel Minister of Building and Housing,Social Welfare and Women and Child Dev.Deptt., Ms Yogeeta Rai Secretary Sports & Youth Affairs , Sports enthusiasts, and members of the community, all of whom expressed their appreciation for the newly inaugurated stadiums and their potential to promote sports excellence in the region.

As the state continues to prioritize the development of sports infrastructure, the inauguration of the Kyongsa Stadium and Indoor Gymnasium hall stands as a testament to the government’s commitment to fostering a vibrant sports culture and providing top-notch facilities for athletes to thrive.

CM PS Tamang Inaugurates Newly Constructed Gyalshing Police Station in Gyalshing

The Chief Minister of Sikkim Shri Prem Singh Tamang(Golay) marked a significant milestone today as he inaugurated the newly constructed three storeyed Gyalshing Police Station in Gyalshing. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Mr Sangay Lepcha Deputy Speaker(SLA),Mr Kunga Nima Lepcha Minister Education,Health and Family Welfare Deptt.,Mr Samdup Lepcha Roads and Bridges,Sports and Youth Affairs Deptt.,Mr LN Sharma Minister AH&VS deptt.,Nr Bhim Hang Limboo Minister-cum-Area MLA, Mr. AK Singh Director General of Police,Mr Akshay Sachdeva SDG, Mr Avichal ADG, Mr Thakur Thapa DIG and Mr HP Chettri IGP, Mr J Jayapandiyan SP Gyalshing, District Police Officials and community members, signifying the importance of enhancing law enforcement infrastructure in the region.

The inauguration ceremony commenced with an auspicious ribbon-cutting ceremony by Chief Minister Tamang, symbolizing the official opening of the Gyalshing Police Station.

The newly inaugurated three storeyed building, spanning a total built-up area of 1806 square feet, with the estimated cost of Rs. 2. 996 crores.



He praised the collaborative efforts of various stakeholders involved in the construction and development of the police station, highlighting it as a testament to the government’s dedication to serving the people.

The newly constructed police station is equipped with modern facilities and amenities to support the police force in carrying out their duties effectively. It is strategically located to cater to the needs of the local community and neighboring areas, aiming to strengthen law enforcement efforts and improve response times to emergencies.

During the ceremony, Chief Minister Tamang expressed his gratitude to the police force for their unwavering dedication and commitment to maintaining law and order. He reiterated the government’s pledge to continue investing in infrastructure and resources to empower law enforcement agencies and uphold the rule of law.

The inauguration of the Gyalshing police station marks a significant step forward in the government’s efforts to bolster public safety and security across the state. Chief Minister Tamang concluded the ceremony with a message of unity and collaboration, urging all stakeholders to work together towards building a safer and more prosperous future for the people of Sikkim.

Chief Minister Shri PS Tamang (Golay) Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Academic Blocks ‘GYAN KUNJ’ at Sanchaman Limboo Degree College, Gyalshing

The Chief Minister of Sikkim Shri PS Tamang (Golay), unveiled a new chapter in educational infrastructure today with the inauguration of the impressive Academic Blocks ‘GYAN KUNJ’ at Sanchaman Limboo Degree College (SMLGDC), Gyalshing.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Shri PS Tamang (Golay), expressed his profound delight at the inauguration ceremony of the Sanchaman Limboo Government Degree College, Gyalshing. Emphasizing the government’s unwavering commitment to advancing education and empowering the youth of Sikkim, Chief Minister Tamang commended the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders involved in realizing this transformative project within the span of three years.

The Chief Minister Tamang made several significant announcements aimed at further enhancing the quality of education in the region. These announcements include renaming the institution as the Sanchaman Limboo Government Degree College, ‘Arigoan’, Gyalshing, and the introduction of a ‘Science Stream’ and a ‘Bachelor’s Degree in Physical Education’ from the upcoming academic session. Furthermore, he assured the regularization of left-out lecturers under the four-year regularization provision.

Highlighting the importance of exposure trips for both teaching faculties and students, Chief Minister Tamang announced plans for international trips for teaching faculties and domestic tours for students within India. He underscored the government’s commitment to providing first-class infrastructure for higher education. He also informed, that the project had been completed with an estimated cost of Rs 99.53 crore.

In a symbolic gesture, Chief Minister Tamang officially handed over the infrastructure of the college to the college community and people of Sikkim, urging them to take ownership and ensure its responsible care.

The newly inaugurated building, spanning a total built-up area of 154501.13 square feet, marks a significant milestone in the development of the college. It boasts 36 spacious classrooms, equipped with modern amenities to facilitate an enriching learning environment. Complementing the academic spaces are 12 cutting-edge laboratories, designed to foster innovation and hands-on learning experiences for students across various disciplines.

In addition to academic facilities, the new infrastructure includes a digital seminar hall, four seminar halls, and one conference hall serving as venues for intellectual discourse, cultural events, and academic gatherings. These spaces are poised to become hubs of collaborative learning and knowledge exchange, contributing to the holistic development of the college community.

Recognizing the importance of holistic student support, the new building also houses a range of support services tailored to meet the needs of students and faculty members alike. The college has a special facility of ramps and rails with wheel chairs for the differently abled students, along with a lift facility up to 884 kg capacity and a fully equipped firefighting system.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the spouse of Former CM Sanchaman Limboo Smt. Nirmala Pradhan, Mr Sangay Lepcha Deputy Speaker SLA, Mr KN Lepcha Minister Education Deptt., Mr Sanjit Kharel Minister Social welfare Deptt.,Mr LN Sharma Minister Agriculture and Horticulture Deptt.,Mr Bhim Hang Limboo PHE Deptt., Dr Indra Hang Subba MP (Lok Sabha),Mr Jacob Khaling Political Secretary to HCM, Advisors, Chairmen, Mr R. Telang Additional Chief Secretary(Education), Ms Sumita Pradhan Secretary (Education),Secretaries of various departments, Zilla Adhakshya(Gyalshing), DC Soreng, SP Gyalshing, ADCs Gyalshing, Principal(SMLGDC) and faculty members, students, and members of the local community, who gathered to witness this landmark event in the history of Sanchaman Limboo Degree College, Gyalshing.

Via DIO Gyalshing