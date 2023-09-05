State Level Teacher’s Day 2023 Celebrated , CM Highlighted Importance Of Teacher

Gangtok, September 5 (IPR): Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Tamang attended the State level Teacher’s Day celebration here at Manan Kendra, today.

Addressing the gathering as chief guest, Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Tamang, began his speech by paying homage to Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and extended heartfelt wishes to the teaching community on the occasion of Teachers’ Day.

Highlighting the pivotal role that teachers play in shaping young minds and fostering the intellectual growth of the youth of the State, the Chief Minister emphasised that teachers are the cornerstone on which a society’s advancement is constructed.



“Teachers are like milk; regardless of how much water we add, milk retains its essence and its steadfast nature,” the Chief Minister said, while underscoring the enduring value of teachers in our society.

He outlined various initiatives of the State government reflecting a comprehensive approach to address the challenges in the education sector and pave the way for a brighter and more prosperous future for the students. The government has laid utmost emphasis on transforming and building a strong education system in the State to empower future generations with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in an ever-evolving world, he added.

“Parivartan may not always be visible. It must be lived and experienced to truly understand its effects,” the Chief Minister said as he encouraged the educators to actively participate in the transformative initiatives of the government, emphasizing that ‘real change is a collective effort’.



The Chief Minister recounted his memories of being both a student and a teacher and expressed his privilege to have experienced both roles. He stated that he has a strong affinity for teachers, recognizing that they are the backbone of the State’s education system.

He stressed the importance of value education in schools while highlighting the profound impact it can have in shaping well-rounded individuals who not only excel academically but also contribute positively to society and lead fulfilling lives.

The Chief Minister further commended the remarkable performance of the State’s students in the NEET 2023 examination and attributed this success to the dedication and hard work of teachers and educators. He stated that this recognition underscores the crucial role educators play in shaping the academic achievements of students and the pride the State takes in its educational system. He further encouraged students to venture beyond the State’s borders to gain a broader real-world perspective.

CM’s Speech Full | LIVE!



The Chief Minister provided assurance that the demands presented by Sikkim Teachers’ Association and Sikkim Probationary and Regular Teachers Association would be thoroughly discussed and addressed through constructive dialogue and engagement of all the stakeholders. Reaffirming the State’s commitment to providing quality education and acknowledging those who dedicate their lives to this noble cause, the Chief Minister assured that a collaborative approach would be undertaken to find solutions and reach agreements to meet the needs and expectations of all concerned, effectively.

Education Minister, Shri K.N. Lepcha, prominently cited the remarkable achievements of Dr.S. Radhakrishnan, Mahatma Gandhi, Albert Einstein, and several other luminaries from various fields, during his brief address, underlining their enduring impact on society. He highlighted the significance of education and educators in nurturing future leaders and innovators who can carry forward the legacy of these exceptional individuals.

He stated that teaching extends far beyond textbooks and involves shaping character, fostering curiosity, and inspiring positive change. He encouraged both teachers and students to aspire to greatness and to uphold the relentless pursuit of knowledge.

He spoke about various State initiatives aimed at empowering teachers, including professional development programmes, access to resources, and recognition for their outstanding contributions to education and reiterated the State government’s commitment to improving educational infrastructure and to raise educational standards across the State.



Additional Chief Secretary, Education Department, Shri R. Telang, in his welcome address, outlined several key initiatives of the State government in the education sector, reflecting the administration’s commitment to fostering a robust and equitable educational environment. The State government aims to empower students with the knowledge and skills needed for personal growth and to contribute to the socio-economic development of the State and nation, he stated.

On the occasion, selected primary and secondary level teachers from all six districts were presented with State Award. The State Award recipients are:

Shri Tuk Bahadur Thapa, Primary Teacher, Pakkigaon SS, Soreng District

Shri Dharmendra Kumar Bhandari, PGT, Nepali, Tharpu SSS, Soreng District

Ms. Moti Maya Subba, HM, Topung PS, Gyalshing District

Smt. Gauri Pradhan, GT, Arts, Pelling SSS, Gyalshing District

Shri Man Bahadur Chettri, HM, Nagi Palitam PS, Namchi District

Ms. Sujata Rai, HM, Dhargaon PS, Namchi District

Ms. Punya Gurung, GT, Arts, Melli Bazar SSS, Namchi District

Shri Chenga Tshering Lachungpa, HM, Theng PS, Mangan District

Ms. Jay Jay Lepcha, HM, Lingthem JHS, Mangan District

Ms. Jyoti Sharma, PRT, Sudunglakha SS, Pakyong District

Shri Karma Sonam Shenga, HM, Martam Lingtam PS, Gangtok District

Shri Ugen Bhutia, GT, Bhutia Language, Enchey SSS, Gangtok District

Subsequently, Commendation Certificates were also handed over to teachers of primary and secondary level. The recipients are:

Shri Passang Dorjce Sherpa, HM, Sapreynagi PS, Soreng District

Ms. Pedan Ongmu Bhutia, PRT, Boom ReshiJHS, Soreng District

Ms. Geeta Sharma, GT, Arts, Nayabazar JHS, Soreng District

Shri Gauri Man Thapa, GT Art, Mangalbaria SSS, Soreng District

Ms.Bhana Devi Sharma, PRT, Middle Gyalshing SS, Gyalshing District

Shri Dilli Ram Sharma, PRT, Bermiok Daragaon JHS, Gyalshing District

Ms. Anjana Tewari, GT Arts, Gyalshing SSS, Gyalshing District

Shri Prem Kumar Subba, HM, Tathang JHS, Gyalshing District

Ms. Chandra Kala Chettri, PRT, Neh Broom SS, Namchi District

Ms. Bhawana Rai, PRT, Karongthang SS, Namchi District

Shri Kamal Rai, HM, Pamphok JHS, Namchi District

Shri Durga Prasad Sharma, GT Arts, Temi SSS, Namchi District

Shri Arun Tamang, GT Arts, Jorethang SSS, Namchi District

Shri Laiman Limboo, PRT, Mangshila SSS, Mangan District

Shri Pendup Lepcha, HM, Burfok PS, Mangan District

Ms.Hangu Lepcha, GT Arts, Tasa Tangay SSS, Chungthang, Mangan District

Shri Saran Das Rai, PRT, North Regu JHS, Pakyong District

Shri Dhiren Das, PRT, Rhenock Bazar JHS, Pakyong District

Ms. Sushma Thapa, PRT, Rangpo SSS, Pakyong District

Shri Manoj Cintury, GT Science, Majhitar SS, Pakyong District

Shri Sonam Dorjee Bhutia, HM, Rhenock Khamdong JHS, Pakyong District

Shri Shital Pradhan, HM, Dongeythang PS, Gangtok District

Shri Churamani Neopaney, PRT, Luing SSS, Gangtok District

Ms. Nirupa Rai, HM, Adampool JHS, Gangtok District

Ms. Bina Devi Sharma, PGT Commerce, Enchey SSS, Gangtok District

This was followed by the handing over of cash awards to recipients of the prestigious National Awards to Teachers (NAT) for the year 2022 who received the award last year in New Delhi. Cash award of Rs. 1 Lakh was presented to Smt. Mala Zigdal Dorjee (Principal, Modern SSS) and Shri Sidharth Yonzon (Principal, Eklavya Modern Residential School).

Subsequently, certificates were also presented to Smt. Rashmi Rai (GT, Bojoghari SSS, Gangtok) and Shri Sudhersan Khatiwara (HM, Kamaray JHS, Pakyong) for being nominated by the State for National Awards 2023 and representing the State at national level.

In a special announcement, it was informed that Dr. Purna Bahadur Chettri, Principal, Soreng SSS has been conferred with prestigious National Awards to Teachers (NAT) 2023 in the National-level Teachers Day celebration at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi today.

Thereafter, appreciation letter was handed over to Namchi Girls’ Senior Secondary School Band for being adjudged as the winner of the Girls National level Band competition.

Certificates were then handed over to Ms. Sunongmit Lepcha (Reymindu JHS, Gangtok), Ms. Saruna Limboo (AMRS, Jushingthang, Soreng), Ms. Anamit Lepcha (Samdong JHS, Soreng) and Ms. Lakpa Doma Sherpa (Bordang SS, Pakyong) for bagging gold medals in the upper primary girls’ category during the Yoga Olympiad 2023 which was held earlier in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh from 18-20 June, 2023.

The Chief Minister also handed over the School Toppers Trophies to the heads of the five best performing schools in CBSE Board Examinations 2023 (Class X and XII). The trophies were presented to:

Shri Khemlal Dahal, Principal, Lingmoo SSS, Namchi (Class X topper)

Shri Nareen K. Chettri, Principal, Govt. SSS, Tharpu, Soreng (Humanities topper)

Dr. Keshav Sharma, Principal Govt. SSS, Assamlinzey, Pakyong (Science topper)

Shri R.P. Sharma, Principal Govt. SSS, Dikling, Pakyong (Commerce topper)

Dr. Raju Sharma, Principal Govt. SSS, Chota Samdong, Soreng (Vocational topper)

This was followed by distribution of token appointment orders to 11 teachers at primary and secondary level under the Sikkim Adhoc Teachers Regularization Polícy 2021.

During the course of the celebration, the Education Management & Monitoring Information System (EMMIS) was launched by the Chief Minister which was followed by the release of primers and advocacy materials for New India Literacy Programme (NILP) under ULLAS-NILP. A special video on ULLAS-NILP was also screened on the occasion.

The event also had token distribution of tablets to four (04) language teachers under Meghsala.

State Awardee, Shri Tuk Bahadur Thapa, Primary Teacher, Pakkigaon SS, Soreng District shared his experiences as a teacher and offered valuable insights into the transformative power of education. He extended gratitude to the State government for the recognition of the selfless services of teachers.

The programme was also addressed by STA President, Shri Kunzang Sherpa.

Earlier, the event commenced with the lighting of ceremonial lamp and garlanding of the portrait of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. The State-level event also had the presence of Chief Minister’s spouse, Madam Krishna Rai, Deputy Speaker, Sikkim Legislative Assembly, Shri Sangay Lepcha, Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, Advisors to government, officials and dignitaries from various departments, teaching fraternity and students.

The programme also featured songs presented by students of C.S. Rai (Arithang) JHS and teachers of Rhenock SSS.

The celebration concluded with the vote of thanks proposed by Secretary, Education Department, Smt. Sumita Pradhan.