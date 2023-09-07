Worldclass Wellness Park Aimed In Gangtok, CM Laid Foundation Stone at Old STNM

Gangtok, September 7 (IPR): Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Tamang laid the foundation stone of the Citizens Wellness Park at old STNM complex today.

The State Government, led by the Chief Minister, has initiated this unique and timely project, which is being carried out by Gangtok Municipal Corporation (GMC).

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister announced this project to be completed before the general elections 2024.

He further announced this park as a heartfelt tribute to late Chogyal Thutob Namgyal which upon its inauguration,will proudly bear the name – Chogyal Thutob Namgyal Memorial Wellness Park, ensuring that his legacy lives on and his valuable contributions are forever remembered.



“The historic STNM Hospital, with its timeless presence, has silently observed the evolution of our city.We envision it as a sanctuary of wellness, a haven of nature, and a guardian of our heritage.The old structure shall be retrofitted and refurbished, maintaining its ethnicity”, he further added.

“In the midst of rapid urbanization, our city has experienced unprecedented growth. Therefore, this park holds the key in shaping a brighter future for our beloved city which shall serve as a hub for community gatherings and social interactions amongst senior and young citizens enhancing our sense of unity and cohesion”, shared the Chief Minister.

Chief Minister expressed his firm belief that once the park is completed and accessible to the public, it will effortlessly fulfill its primary purpose of enhancing the well-being of our citizens. Furthermore, it will serve as a symbol of our commitment to preserve our heritage and culture, ensuring that these priceless elements of our Sikkimese identity thrive for generations to come, he said.

“Our government has ambitious plans to construct similar facilities in Gangtok and other areas across the state, with the goal of benefiting both the environment and our people and we wholeheartedly seek your continued support for these meaningful endeavors”, added the Chief Minister.

Mayor Shri Nell Bahadur Chettri in his address extended his sincere appreciation to the Chief Minister for gracing the occasion with his presence. He said that the creation of the wellness park is a testament to the government’s vision for a healthier, happier and more harmonious community. He stated that the park is about nurturing the well being of the citizens where individuals can pursue their fitness goals and the elderly can find solace and companionship.

He emphasized that the project is a collaborative effort of the government, dedicated officials, and community elected representatives, who have passionately supported this endeavour. He encouraged all to actively participate in shaping the wellness park. The park will serve as an oasis of tranquillity and vitality for the citizens, he added.

In his closing remarks, he thanked Shri Prem Singh Tamang, for being part of this auspicious/historic moment for the foundation stone laying ceremony of the wellness park which will be a cherished asset for generations to come.

Shri Gary Chopel, Chief Town Planner, GMC presented the technical report mentioning how they went through a rigorous exercise for planning and deseign and received overwhelming response from the public and drew ideas and suggestions from them.

“GMC aims to complete this nature inspired project, set up at 2 acre land within four months housing a Senior Citizen’s Club with facilities for Indoor games and a Library for seniors. For mothers and young children, an Indoor Playroom and Lactating Room with Breastfeeding Pods are also proposed in the same building. The ground floor will house a Cafeteria and restroom facilities. The park will feature a Physical Health and Fitness Zone, offering activities like rubberised jogging area, zero staircase approach and open gym facilities”, informed Shri Chopel.

Earlier, members from Gangtok Municipal Corporation

felicitated the Chief Minister for his farsighted vision and continuous support rendered for the upliftment of the citizens.

GMC also shared a brief video presentation and pictorial display of the project.

The programme had the presence of Cabinet Ministers Shri Kunga Nima Lepcha, Ven Sonam Lama, Shri LN Sharma, Shri Samdup Lepcha, Shri LB Das, MLAs Shri YT Lepcha, Shri Sonam T Venchungpa, GMC Mayor Shri

Nell Bdr Chettri, GMC Deputy Mayor Smt Tshering Palden Bhutia, Adhyaksha, Upadhyaksha, Councillors, Chief Secretary Shri VB Phatak, DGP Shri AK Singh, ACS Shri R. Telang, Commissioner GMC Shri RB Bhandari,

HoDs of various departments, Smart City Officials and GMC officials.

Vote of thanks was proposed by Shri Naresh Pradhan Nodal Officer_SBM_G