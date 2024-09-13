Short-Term Journalism Course Inaugurated in Sikkim

Pakyong, 13 September : A three-day ‘Short-Term Course on Journalism‘ was inaugurated on Friday at the Sikkim Cooperative Union (SICUN) premises in Assam Lingzey, Pakyong District. The event was launched by Arun Upreti, Minister of Rural Development, along with Lal Bahadur Das, Advisor to the Department of Information and Public Relations (IPR) and a legislator, in the presence of notable figures from the journalism and academic community.

The opening ceremony saw the participation of Mangaljit Rai, Chairman of the Sikkim Cooperative Union, and resource persons including Dr. Pooja Basnet, Assistant Professor at Sikkim University, and Dr. Mrinal Chatterjee, Regional Director of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Odisha.

The course, which was organized for 38 journalists from across Sikkim, had received registrations weeks in advance, particularly drawing participation from journalists in the digital media sphere. Officials from the State IPR Department, including Director Umesh Sunam and Gangtok District Information Officer Nima Tamang, were also present.

In his address, Minister Upreti spoke about the growing number of journalists in the state over the past decade. He raised concerns about the legitimacy of journalists in the current era, pointing out that the easy access to technology has blurred the lines between professional journalists and those merely documenting events. “Everyone who has a mobile phone and can record an event is considered a journalist. But can that truly be considered reporting?” Upreti questioned.

He also emphasized the diminishing value of journalism degrees in the face of this rapid rise in unqualified reporters, citing his personal experience during his tenure as Speaker of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly. Upreti recalled an incident where a misreported adjournment of the Assembly session was widely circulated as a ‘walkout,’ demonstrating how a single error in reporting can lead to significant misinformation.

IPR Advisor LB Das, who has a background in media as a former District Information Officer, also addressed the gathering. He spoke about the importance of balanced and accurate reporting in journalism, especially in today’s media landscape.

The event featured the distribution of certificates to journalists who had completed a similar training program organized by IIMC Aizawl and the Sikkim IPR Department earlier this year.

PCS President Bhim Rawat, in his welcome address, thanked the resource persons and the SICUN Chairman for supporting the initiative. He highlighted the importance of the workshop for Sikkim’s journalists, especially given the rise of digital media professionals.

The workshop will continue over the weekend, with sessions scheduled on court reporting, led by advocate Tashi Rapden Barphungpa, and a session on the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita by Sikkim Police Additional Director General Akshay Sachdeva. The event will conclude on September 15 with the distribution of certificates to all participants.