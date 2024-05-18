Kolkata Tourist and Driver Killed In Accident at Sang Khola Near Singtam

Pakyong, 18 May : On Saturday morning near Singtam in Sikkim, a tragic accident occurred when a taxi carrying a family of five tourists from Kolkata skidded off the road into the Rani Khola at Sangkhola. The accident resulted in the deaths of two individuals, including the taxi driver and a 72-year-old passenger named Rabindra Nath Paul.

The surviving members of the family, identified as Tapas Paul (33), Krishna Paul (36), Mira Paul (60), and a four-year-old girl, sustained injuries in the crash. They were initially taken to the nearby district hospital in Singtam and later transferred to Central Referral Hospital in Gangtok for further treatment.

The bodies of the deceased have been placed in the mortuary of the district hospital in Singtam. Police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident and are working to retrieve the vehicle from the riverbank below the highway. The identity of the taxi driver remains unknown at this time. The family was traveling from Siliguri to Gangtok when the tragic incident occurred in the early morning.