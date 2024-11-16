Odisha Government Orders Probe into Alleged Assault on Sikkim Man

The Odisha government has directed Director General of Police (DGP) Y.B. Khurania to investigate allegations against a traffic personnel accused of assaulting a Sikkim resident in Gopalpur. In a notification issued on Wednesday, the Home Department requested the DGP to take necessary action and submit a report within 15 days. Khurania was also asked to treat the case as “highly urgent.”

On November 3, Yogesh Sherpa, a 34-year-old differently-abled man from Sikkim, was allegedly assaulted by traffic personnel in Gopalpur. Taking cognizance of the matter, the Sikkim Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) requested the Odisha government to direct its officials to share a report on the actions taken in the case.

The Sikkim government’s intervention followed a letter from the Denzong Sherpa Association (DSA), a tribal organization, to Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), highlighting the alleged assault.

According to DSA, Sherpa, who runs a momo stall in Balugaon, was visiting Gopalpur with friends when the traffic personnel reportedly attacked him, causing serious injuries. However, on November 4, Berhampur Police denied the allegations, claiming Sherpa was intoxicated and traveling on a two-wheeler with another person. They allegedly evaded a routine vehicle check at Sunda Chowk and, after traveling a short distance, Sherpa lost consciousness due to excessive drinking. He was subsequently admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur and later transferred to AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

Following the assault allegations, an officer of Additional SP rank was assigned to conduct a detailed investigation.