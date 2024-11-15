PM Virtually Inaugurates Tribal Research Institute on Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.

On the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, marking the 150th birth anniversary of ‘Dharti Aaba’ Bhagwan Birsa Munda, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the Tribal Research Institute (TRI) and Training Centre. The inauguration took place at the TRI Complex in Assam Linzey today.

At the state level, Chief Minister Mr. Prem Singh Tamang officially launched the TRI, accompanied by the MP, Lok Sabha members, Cabinet Ministers, and MLAs.

In his speech, the Chief Minister honoured Bhagwan Birsa Munda, recognising his significant contributions to tribal welfare and his courageous fight against colonial oppression. He praised Munda’s legacy, describing him as a symbol of justice, equality, and self-reliance, whose influence continues to inspire future generations.

The Chief Minister also mentioned the establishment of four Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) in the state to support the tribal community and commended the academic achievements of EMRS students. He highlighted the overall excellence of other schools in the state, reiterating the government’s strong focus on improving education and healthcare as essential elements for societal progress.

Describing education as the backbone of society, the Chief Minister emphasised that the state government prioritises the education sector. He also unveiled new initiatives, such as a model school under the Chief Minister’s Merit Scholarship Scheme, currently under construction in Assam Linzey. This school will feature state-of-the-art facilities, international standards, and a highly qualified teaching staff. Additionally, the school will provide hostel accommodations and playgrounds to create a well-rounded educational environment.

The Chief Minister also discussed the Nar Bahadur Bhandari Fellowship Scheme (NBBFS), a flagship program offering financial aid up to ₹50 lakh to students attending prestigious global universities.

He announced that the government is actively pursuing the tribal status for twelve communities and disclosed that a twelve-member committee, comprising representatives of distinguished individuals, has been established. A meeting will be convened at the state level in the near future to address this issue.

Mr Samdup Lepcha, Minister for Social Welfare and Women & Child Welfare, expressed his pride in witnessing the inauguration of the Tribal Research Institute by the Prime Minister of India on the significant occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.

He paid homage to Bhagwan Birsa Munda, honouring him as a heroic tribal freedom fighter whose efforts for tribal welfare continue to inspire generations. The Minister emphasised that the Tribal Research Institute (TRI) is dedicated to preserving and documenting the traditional knowledge, languages, and customs of tribal communities, ensuring their heritage is passed on to future generations.

He also noted the significant strides made in the state’s education sector under the Chief Minister’s leadership, focusing on the upliftment and empowerment of all communities. These efforts, he said, demonstrate the government’s commitment to building a more inclusive and just society.

At the outset, Ms Sarika Pradhan, Secretary of the Social Welfare Department, explained that the Institute plays a crucial role in safeguarding the traditional knowledge, languages, and cultural practices of tribal communities while also ensuring their inclusion in national policies concerning rights and welfare.

Additionally, she highlighted TRI’s focus on promoting research that showcases the valuable contributions of tribal communities to the broader cultural and social landscape, as well as supporting sustainable development initiatives in tribal areas, particularly in education, healthcare, and environmental conservation.

The event featured the release of several key publications by TRI Sikkim, including:

• Ethnographic Study of the Sherpa Tribal Community of Sikkim

• Study on Limboo Cuisine

Additionally, the TRI-Sikkim web portal (www.trisikkim.org

) was launched, and the logo of the Tribal Research Institute and Training Centre, Sikkim, was unveiled.

The program also included a felicitation ceremony to honour the top-performing students of EMRS (Eklavya Model Residential Schools) in Class X and XII, celebrating their outstanding academic achievements.

In addition, the Chief Minister also visited the TRI premises, along with stalls set up by Self-Help Groups (SHGs), various departments, tribal artisans, and a museum showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the tribal communities.

Also present during the programme were Zilla Adhakshya, Zilla Upadhyaksha of Pakyong districts, HODs, DC Pakyong, Sr SP Pakyong, along with head of offices from various department, EMRS Principal and Students.

Report from DIO Pakyong

Share this: Facebook

X

