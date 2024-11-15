CM Prem Singh Tamang Justifies School Mergers to Enhance Education Quality

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) has reaffirmed the state government’s decision to merge schools with low student enrollment into nearby institutions. Addressing a gathering during the virtual launch of the Tribal Research Institute by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the CM emphasized the government’s commitment to providing quality education without mismanaging resources such as infrastructure and teaching staff.

Highlighting the issue of uneven teacher-to-student ratios in some schools, the CM explained that merging under-enrolled schools with better-performing ones will ensure optimal use of resources. He assured the public that this decision has been made after thorough consultation with local communities and stakeholders.

CM Tamang also reassured parents that the state remains dedicated to recruiting well-trained government teachers to provide the best education possible. “We won’t compromise on education quality,” he emphasized, reiterating the government’s focus on building a robust educational framework for the state’s children.