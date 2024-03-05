Many Prominent Artists Honoured During ‘Kalakar Bharosa Sammelan 2024’

Gangtok, March 4 (IPR): Chief Minister, Mr Prem Singh Tamang, attended the closing day of Kalakar Bharosa Sammelan 2024 held at Manan Kendra today. He was accompanied by Madam Krishna Rai, Deputy Speaker of Sikkim Legislative Assembly, Cabinet Ministers, Lok Sabha MP, Political Secretary to Chief Minister, Press Secretary to Chief Minister, Zilla Adhyaksha, Up-Adhakshya, Chairpersons,Mayor and Deputy Mayor and other host of dignitaries.



During his address to the audience, the Chief Minister commended the organising committee for arranging the inaugural Kalakar Bharosa Sammelan in the State. He noted that these two days are historic, as they served as an occasion to honour all Kalakars.

“Safeguarding our artistes is a responsibility of our government, and I aspire for our Kalakars to lead joyful and dignified lives. Our government stands ready to support artistes in realizing their aspirations and ambitions”, said the Chief Minister.

He highlighted several initiatives undertaken by the government for the welfare of Kalakars, emphasising that numerous individuals have achieved their goals with the backing of the state government.

The Chief Minister, Mr. P. S Tamang, made several announcements for the Welfare of Sikkim’s Kalakar, which are as follows:

1. The Kalakar Bharosa Sammelan will be observed on March 4th starting from the upcoming calendar year.

2. The State Government will construct Kalakar Bhavan in Gangtok to facilitate Sikkim’s artistes in organising their programmmes in the capital.

3. A committee will be established by the government to formulate a policy aimed at the welfare of Kalakars.

4. Kalakar Ghar and Kalakar Sangrahlay will be built in every district of the State to nurture emerging artistes in rural areas.

During the programmme, several individuals were honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award, including:

1. Padma Shri Awardee, Kazi Singh

2. Padma Shri Awardee, Sanu Lama

3. Padma Shri Awardee, Khandu Wangchuk Bhutia

4. Padma Shri Awardee, Jordan Lepcha

5. Legendary singer, Shanti Thatal

6. Artist, Nar Bahadur Pradhan

7. Artist, Yapchung Kazi

8. Artist, Dawa Lama.

Additionally, artistes from various fields such as filmmaking, independent filmmaking, acting, dance, music, fashion design, modeling, cinematography, photography, art, event management, reality show winners, influencers, and creators were also felicitated.

Acknowledging the contributions of various communities within the state, individuals from 13 different communities were presented with Community Awards during the event.

In addition, guest artistes from Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Nepal showcased their cultural performances during the event.

