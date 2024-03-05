CM inaugurates Meditation Centre Cum Manav Dharma Mandir in presence of Shri Satpal Maharaj ji.

Pakyong, 5 March (IPR): Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Tamang, in the gracious presence of Shri Satpal Maharaj ji, Minister of Public Works; Tourism, Irrigation Panchayati Raj RWD, and Culture, Government of Uttarakhand, inaugurated the Meditation Centre Cum Manav Dharma Mandir under Manav Utthan Sewa Samiti (MUSS) at Namcheybung, Pakyong, today.

This significant project, funded by the Culture Department, Government of Sikkim, spans an area of 1.024 hectares. Initiated on January 18, 2020, it was completed on March 2, 2024, with a total funding of ₹22.79 crore.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Madam Krishna Rai, along with Mr Jacob Khaling, Political Secretary to HCM; Mr Bishnu Kr Sharma, Minister for Culture, Printing, Stationeries and Mr Em Prasad Sharma, MLA Namcheybong.

The Chief Minister addressed the attendees, emphasising the centre’s importance and its spiritual vision to eradicate negativity and uplift marginalised communities. He urged everyone to actively participate in religious activities and promote community services. Furthermore, he called for the dissemination of spiritual knowledge among the general public to foster a positive environment.

In addition, he revealed that the demand for an Ashram at Singtam for the community has been approved, with the government allotting a land area . Furthermore, the Bhawan at Pelling has also been approved, with the Chief Minister emphasising that both Bhawans will be funded by the government.



Shri Satpal Maharaj ji commended the state government for its efforts in uplifting society and shared valuable insights on moral principles, values, optimism, and spirituality.



Likewise, Mr Purna Yonzon, President of MUSS, expressed gratitude to the state government for making the initiative a reality.

Earlier, Mr CK Pradhan, General Secretary, MUSS Sikkim, provided a detailed technical report of the mandir and informed that the centre is furnished with eminent facilities, including accommodation for 700 people, a multipurpose hall, and a dining room.

The inauguration ceremony also witnessed the recitation of bhajans to invoke blessings and mark the occasion with positivity.

Also present were Zilla Adhakshaya, Zilla Upadhakshya, Advisors, Chaipersons, DC Pakyong, Sr SP Pakyong, ADC Development, ASP Pakyong, officers from various departments, as well as saints and devotees from Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Tarai Dooars, and the general public.

Report from DIO Pakyong