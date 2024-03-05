Pakyong, 5 March : Facebook, Instagram users encountered significant difficulties accessing the widely-used social media platform, along with other platforms under the Meta umbrella. Reports of the outage began circulating early on Tuesday evening, pointing out issues such as logging in and refreshing feeds.

Meta’s suite of platforms, including Facebook, Messenger, and Threads, experienced disruptions during the outage. Users attempting to access these platforms were met with error messages and found themselves unable to log in or refresh their feeds. On Facebook, users encountered a “session expired” message, prompting them to log in again. However, attempts to do so were met with an “unable to log in” error. Similarly, Instagram users faced challenges refreshing their feeds and encountered access issues on the platform’s web version.

Although the precise cause of the outage remains uncertain, Meta has yet to issue an official statement regarding the matter. The widespread impact of the issue suggests a potential server or technical malfunction. Users expressed their frustration on alternative social media platforms, underscoring the reliance placed on these platforms for communication and connectivity.

Meta is anticipated to promptly address the situation and provide updates as it develops. In the interim, users are encouraged to stay tuned to Meta’s official channels for any announcements regarding the outage.

Meta acknowledges service disruption through spokesperson’s tweet

A spokesperson for Meta, Andy Stone, took to Twitter to address the widespread issues users are facing in accessing the company’s services. In a tweet, Stone acknowledged the problem, stating, “We’re aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now.”

Concerned users took to the micro-blogging social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to report the outage.

Latest Update, Facebook is back! they’ve finally restored.

Andy Stone, Meta’s head of communications, addressed the outage on X, saying, “Earlier today, a technical issue caused people to have difficulty accessing some of our services. We resolved the issue as quickly as possible for everyone who was impacted, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”