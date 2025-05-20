India Maintains Control Over COVID-19 Amid Rising Cases in Singapore and Hong Kong

New Delhi, 20 May : Amid a fresh wave of COVID-19 infections reported in Singapore and Hong Kong, Indian health authorities have assured that the situation within the country remains stable and well under control. A high-level review was convened on Monday, bringing together key health experts and agencies to assess any potential threat to public health in India.

The meeting, chaired by the Director General of Health Services (DGHS), involved representatives from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the Emergency Medical Relief (EMR) division, the Disaster Management Cell, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and central government hospitals. The expert panel reviewed the latest data and preparedness strategies in light of the rising cases overseas.

Officials confirmed that, as of May 19, India has only 257 active COVID-19 cases, most of which are mild and do not require hospitalisation. Authorities credited the country’s effective surveillance infrastructure—particularly the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and ICMR—for keeping a close watch on respiratory illnesses and promptly identifying viral trends.

Globally, health concerns have intensified after Singapore and Hong Kong reported a surge in COVID-19 infections. Experts attribute this rise to new sub-variants of the Omicron strain, such as JN.1, and its offshoots LF.7 and NB.1.8, which are reportedly responsible for the majority of recent cases in these regions. Though the symptoms are largely mild and not associated with increased mortality, the developments have prompted worldwide caution.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Dr Tamorish Kole, Chair of the Clinical Practice Committee at the International Federation for Emergency Medicine (IFEM), noted that while India is currently not witnessing a similar trend, global developments demand continued vigilance. He emphasised the need for genomic surveillance, adherence to COVID-appropriate behavior, and booster outreach for vulnerable groups to prevent any potential resurgence.

Dr Kole praised India’s proactive health response and strong monitoring network, calling it essential in mitigating future risks. He also warned that complacency could undermine the progress achieved so far.

Health authorities continue to monitor the international situation closely, ensuring readiness to adapt swiftly should the need arise. For now, the public is advised to remain cautious but not alarmed, and to follow standard health guidelines to sustain the country’s current stability.

