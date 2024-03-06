Meta Reportedly Witnessed Staggering $3 Bn Decline In Net Following Outage On Tuesday Evening

Pakyong, 6 March : Following a widespread outage on Meta’s leading platforms Facebook and Instagram, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg witnessed a staggering decline in his net worth, plummeting by nearly $3 billion within a single day, as reported by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Despite this substantial setback, Zuckerberg managed to maintain his status as the fourth-richest individual globally. The outage, which persisted for approximately an hour, contributed to a 1.6% decrease in Meta shares, thereby exacerbating the decline in Zuckerberg’s overall net worth. At the conclusion of the overnight trading session on Wall Street, Meta shares concluded at $490.22 each.

On Tuesday evening, users encountered significant difficulties accessing Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, the trio of social media platforms under Meta’s umbrella. Concurrently, Meta Quest users faced login complications with their VR headsets, while a multitude of YouTube users reported encountering errors while utilizing the platform. The outage endured for approximately an hour before all applications regained normal functionality.

Throughout the duration of the outage, users encountered persistent “failure to load” error pages on both Instagram and Facebook. Despite these errors, select Instagram users managed to access older stories, while numerous Facebook users found themselves involuntarily logged out during the downtime.

The outage prompted affected individuals to inundate alternative social media platforms with posts detailing their experiences. Notably, Elon Musk, owner of social media platform X, capitalized on the situation to humorously mock Meta, the proprietor of rival platforms. Musk took to X to jest, “If you’re reading this post, it’s because our servers are working.”