Cell Therapy Cures Diabetic Patient in Three Months : Chinese Scientists

Pakyong, 29 May : In a significant advancement for diabetes treatment, Chinese researchers have reported a potential cure using cell therapy. Published in the journal *Cell Discovery*, the study describes the successful treatment of a 59-year-old man with type 2 diabetes.

The patient, who had been managing the disease with daily insulin injections for 25 years, underwent an innovative cell transplant in July 2021. The procedure involved creating lab-grown replicas of insulin-producing islet cells from the pancreas, which were then transplanted into the patient.

According to the South China Morning Post, the results were remarkable. Within eleven weeks, the patient no longer needed external insulin. Over the next year, he gradually discontinued all oral medication for blood sugar control. Follow-up examinations confirmed the restoration of the patient’s pancreatic islet cell function, allowing him to remain medication-free for over 33 months.



Although this is a single-patient case study, it represents a significant breakthrough in cell therapy for diabetes. Professor Timothy Kieffer from the University of British Columbia called it “an important advance in the field.” However, larger-scale trials are required to verify the safety and effectiveness of this treatment before it can be widely adopted.

This development offers hope to millions of people with diabetes. While more research is needed, this successful trial could pave the way for a future without the disease.

Global Diabetes Crisis

The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) reports a worrying trend: by 2021, approximately 537 million adults aged 20-79 had diabetes. This number is expected to rise dramatically, reaching 643 million by 2030 and 783 million by 2045. This means that by 2045, about 1 in 8 adults globally could have diabetes, marking a 46% increase.

Even more concerning is the unequal burden of the disease, with 75% of adults with diabetes living in low- and middle-income countries. These figures underscore the urgent need for effective prevention and management strategies, particularly in developing nations.