Two Bodies Identity Confirmed Which Was Found In Singalila National Park

Pakyong, 28 May : In a tragic incident in the high alpine region of West Sikkim, the identities of the two bodies discovered in Singalila National Park, which lies along the India-Nepal border, have been confirmed.

It has been ascertained that the deceased are the residents of Gezing district, of which one from Yuksom and the other from Gezing Tikjek. They had stayed in a homestay in Uttarey after completing a trek on the Goechala route and set out to visit Singalila National Park on 19th May. The deceased from Yuksom was also a tourist guide by profession. At the family’s request, The Voice Of Sikkim has kept the names of the deceased confidential.

While patrolling near border pillar number 49, SSB soldiers on duty for border security found the two unidentified bodies and informed the Uttarey and Chiwabhanjyang checkpoints. Upon receiving the report, soldiers from the checkpoints and local villagers set out for Singalila on Monday to recover the bodies. They are now on their way back to Gezing with the bodies. According to the rescue team, the initial assessment suggests the incident might have been caused by lightning, but the exact cause will be known only after the post-mortem report. Additionally, a water tank carried by the deceased for their stay was found against a wall. The deceased were a man and a woman.

Notably, Singalila, a famous national park in the world, is situated near the Sandakphu peak in the neighboring state of West Bengal’s Darjeeling district and the western province of Sikkim. Singalila is located at an altitude of 11,800 feet.

Report Himdarpan Nepali fb@himdarpan