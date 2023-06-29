Siliguri Police Successfully Apprehends Two Kidnappers, Safely Rescues Businessman

In a significant breakthrough, the Pradhan Nagar Police in Siliguri has made a major advancement in a kidnapping case that occurred last Saturday. The case revolves around the abduction of a local businessman from Siliguri’s Champasari regulated market by two unidentified individuals at gunpoint. Thanks to the collaborative efforts of the Siliguri District Detective Special Operations Group (DD SOG) team, two suspects were apprehended within 22 hours of the incident, along with the recovery of the vehicle used in the crime in Jaigaon. The businessman has been safely rescued. Arrested are identified as Rakesh Tamang and Kailash Sha.

Watch

Report by Uma Sha

