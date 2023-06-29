A bride gives birth just a day after wedding

A woman hailing from Secunderabad in Telangana tied the knot with a man residing in Greater Noida. However, their wedding night took an unexpected turn when the bride began experiencing severe stomach pain. Concerned, she was immediately rushed to the hospital for medical attention. To the astonishment of her husband and his family, the doctors disclosed that she was already seven months pregnant. Astonishingly, just a day after the wedding, the newlywed woman gave birth to a healthy baby girl, according to The India Today

The marriage between a man from a village in Greater Noida and a woman from Secunderabad seemed to be proceeding smoothly until the bride started complaining about stomach discomfort during their wedding night. Promptly, she was transported to a nearby hospital, where medical professionals revealed to her husband and in-laws that she was in fact seven months pregnant.

The unexpected arrival of their baby daughter occurred the very next day.

It has been alleged that the woman’s family had prior knowledge of her pregnancy but concealed this information from the groom and his family. The wedding ceremony had took place on Monday, 26 of June.

The groom’s relatives had been informed that the bride had recently undergone surgery to remove kidney stones, which accounted for her swollen abdomen. Thus, they were taken aback upon learning from the doctors that the newlywed woman was carrying a child of seven months.

Fortunately, an agreement was reached between the two families, and no formal police complaint was lodged.

Upon being notified, the bride’s family traveled from Secunderabad in Telangana to accompany her and the newborn baby back home, as her in-laws and husband refused to accept them.

Sanjay Singh, the officer-in-charge of Dankaur police station, confirmed that the police had been made aware of this incident.