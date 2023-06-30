South District Administration Assess Rain Damaged Infrastructures

A Joint inspection to monitor and address the issue pertaining to the Blockage of drainage system due to newly cutting of roads from Kamrang College to Khichudumbra areas was conducted by District Collector (Namchi) Mr. M. Bharani Kumar today. The officials who accompained during the inspection were Divisional Engineer (Roads) Mr. Mingma Dorjee Sherpa, Superintending Engineer (Roads) Mr. Sangay Nepo Sherpa , District Project Officer (Disaster Management) Mr. Saran Kalikothi, Panchayats, Public and other officials of line Department.

At the outset the team inspected the damages due to back cutting Road of Kamrang and blockage of drainage system. District Collector directed the stakeholder and Superintending Engineer (Roads) for maintenance of proper drainage system. Construction of protecting wall so as to avoid the landslides and road blockages was also instructed.

During the inspection, the public of Kamrang raised the issue of damages of property especially in cultivated land which has been caused due to the non- available of drainage system as a result road widening. The District Collector directed the Divisional Engineer (Roads) Mr. Mingma Dorjee Sherpa and stakeholder to solve the issue of drainage system as early as possible. Additionally, the District Collector also assured the public that damages of cultivated land shall be compensated from the SDRF Fund as per the norms.

The District Collector also directed the Department to open the entire clogged drains blockage caused by the widening of roads. The public of lower Kamrang also spoke about the issue of landslide at Lingding Kholsa and requested for inclusion in Jhora Training scheme. District Collector assured to consult with BAC and Irrigation Department for taking necessary action.

The team also inspected the damages to properties caused by heavy rainfall of 28th & 29th June 2023 at Majhigoan, Jorethang. The rainfall caused swelling of the river Rambang that has led extensive damages to properties in around Majhigoan, ward under Jorethang.

During the inspection it was found that the danger due the rising of river Rambang has led to sizeable damages of properties in around Majhigoan, ward under Jorethang. As, a result 15 households have been shifted to safer location.

District Collector, also directed the following:

1.Divisional Engineer, Irrigation shall take up immediate protective measures to protect the river bank and prevent further damages.

2.The Superintending Engineer, Power Department, Jorethang shall take necessary measures to restore electricity connection and install adequate numbers of helogen lights in the affected areas.

3.The Station House Officer (Jorethang) Police Station shall deploy sufficient numbers of Police Personnel 24×7 in the affected areas to prevent the movement of public.

IPR Namchi