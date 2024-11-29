Tragic Discovery: One Missing Boy Found Dead, Another Rescued in Critical Condition

In a heartbreaking turn of events, the body of a missing boy, Samhyo Hang Subba, son of Manghang Subba, a resident of Tharpu in Soreng District, was discovered at the base of a cliff near the Zip Line area in Khichudumra, South Sikkim. The tragic discovery came on Thursday, marking the end of a seven-day-long search operation.

Nearby, another missing boy, Amosh Rai, was found alive but in a severely distressed condition, just a few yards from the site of the deceased. He was promptly rushed to Namchi District Hospital by the dedicated police personnel from Mangsari Outpost, ensuring he received immediate medical attention.

The community of Tharpu, including the Youngsters Club, has expressed deep gratitude to the police force and all individuals who tirelessly contributed to the search efforts. Their coordinated response provided solace to the grieving family and offered hope for Amosh Rai’s recovery amidst the sorrowful circumstances.