98 aspirants received job order, 299 families gets house upgradation financial assistance from CMDG

On the occasion of International Youth Day, Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Tamang handed job orders to 98 individuals followed by 299 house upgradation funds to the beneficiaries under Poklok-Kamrang constituency today here at Samman Bhawan.

Furthermore, 60 students from across the State were awarded financial assistance for further education including cheques for financial aid, incentives, and grants from Chief Minister’s Discretionary Grants (CMDG) to NGOs, religious institutions, and various other organisations.



Describing the youth as the foundation of both the State and the country, Chief Minister stated that the strength of our State and country lies in our youth.

“When they are strong, everything falls into place. We’re fully committed to supporting our youth, and they should too step forward with positivity”, he shared.

Discussing the Independence Day festivities, the Chief Minister emphasized the long-standing tradition of celebrating August 15th as a grand festival in the State. Recalling how last year, Sikkim enthusiastically celebrated ‘Har Ghar Tiranga,’ and this year too, we are ready to proudly display the national flag in every home, shop, and office, informed the Chief Minister.

Regarding the national initiative “Meri Mati Mera Desh,” the Chief Minister shared that a comprehensive State-wide celebration is scheduled for August 14th, with events across every ward panchayat, institution, and local body, both urban and rural, wherein the Chief Minister will attend an event on the same in Chakung, Soreng District tomorrow as well.