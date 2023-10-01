Gangtok SP Press Briefing On Kidnapping Case Of Gangtok And Arrest Of Three Culprits

Gangtok, 01 Oct : A 15-year-old boy was successfully rescued in a joint operation conducted by the Sikkim Police in Gangtok and the Bihar Police. Three individuals have been detained in connection with the incident. According to reports, on the 21st of August last month, a 15-year-old boy who was studying in eighth grade mysteriously disappeared from his school in Gangtok. Unfortunately, it was discovered that the boy had been abducted by a group of criminals who had taken him hostage in an isolated location in Madhepur, Bihar.

The criminals, on the 26th of August, made a demand of Rs 1 Lakh from the boy’s father in exchange for his safe release. In response, the father immediately sought help from the Sadar Police in Gangtok. The Sadar Police, with the assistance of telecom operators, began analyzing the location data and came to the conclusion that the criminals were likely located in the vicinity of Madhepur, Bihar. This critical information was promptly shared with the Bihar Police, who also took swift action.

Sadar Police wasted no time and, after consulting with higher authorities, a team led by Police Inspector Naresh Chhetri was dispatched to Bihar. On the 28th of August, in a joint operation, both state police forces successfully apprehended the three criminals and safely rescued the young boy. The trio of criminals and the rescued boy were then brought back to Gangtok on the following Saturday.

A press briefing regarding the case and the successful operation was conducted on Sunday, led by SP Gangtok, IPS Tenzing Loden Lepcha, along with Police Inspector Naresh Chhetri, who headed the police team during this operation.

Report by Uma Sha