SDF Student’s Wing Demands CBI Investigation In Padam Gurung Mysterious Death Case

The student wing of the Sikkim Democratic Front Party (SDF) has demanded a CBI investigation into the death case of Padam Gurung. Urvashi Khaling, the spokesperson, addressed the media and expressed gratitude towards media’s intervention in bringing this matter to the public’s attention. She informed that on July 3, the wing submitted a memorandum to the SP South, urging a thorough investigation. The delegates were informed by the SP that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to look into the mysterious death of Padam Gurung, ensuring a transparent investigation.

Miss Khaling revealed to the media that the Principal of Namchi Government College was aware of the threat to Padam Gurung, the deceased, but unfortunately, no action was taken to ensure his safety, despite being the guardian of the institution. She further mentioned that the Sikkim Police has assured to complete their report by July 12.



She expressed her gratitude and hoped that the SIT team of the Sikkim Police will conduct a fair investigation, leaving no stone unturned in this mysterious death case.

During the briefing, Ajay Basnett also joined and expressed his appreciation to the Sikkim Police for taking the initiative to investigate the case with the SIT. He regarded this as an outstanding step by the police force. Basnett placed the blame on the College Administration, accusing them of neglecting their responsibility to ensure the safety of the students.

Basnett expressed his concern about the negligence of the SIT regarding the spot where Padam Gurung’s lifeless body was discovered on July 28 near Smart City in Kazitar under South District HQ Namchi. He criticized the fact that the spot has not been sealed off and is still accessible to the public. Basnett emphasized that this oversight is extremely careless on the part of the SIT, as leaving the spot unsealed allows for potential tampering by anyone, which in fact should been cordoned as long the investigation and inquiry is completed.

Addressing a viral audio clip that circulated on social media, Basnett expressed his gratitude to the girls who bravely spoke up despite facing threats regarding the death case. He urged the state government to provide security to these courageous girls who dared to speak out. Basnett recalls that Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) has assured CBI inquiry , CM must do it if he is concerned about innocent soul who laid his life in mysterious circumstance.

During the press briefing, another member, Ruben Rai, expressed his concern regarding the impact of Padam Gurung’s unnatural death on the parents in Sikkim. He highlighted that parents now fear for the safety of their children while sending them to educational institutions. Rai questioned how parents can be assured that their children will be safe in Sikkim. He further stated that Namchi has become an alarming red spot for crime, with various crimes continuously occurring, including several brutal incidents.

