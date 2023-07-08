Meet Bharat Jain: The World’s Wealthiest Beggar Worth Rs 7.5 Crore

It is intriguing to discover that Bharat Jain, a beggar in Mumbai, holds the esteemed title of the wealthiest beggar globally, surpassing all others in India and around the world. Contrary to the general perception of beggars as impoverished individuals struggling to make ends meet, Jain has embraced begging as an “art” and a profitable business.

In today’s modern era, begging has evolved into a full-fledged profession, and Jain stands as a prominent example. Numerous news reports shed light on Jain’s astounding financial status, revealing his estimated net worth of Rs 7.5 Crore. Despite amassing such wealth, Jain continues to beg on the streets of Mumbai, the thriving financial hub of India.

Remarkably, Jain’s monthly earnings from begging range between Rs 60,000 and 75,000. In addition to his street performances, he also owns a 2 BHK flat in the city, valued at approximately Rs 1.2 Crore. Furthermore, Jain possesses two shops located in Thane, a neighboring suburb of Mumbai, which he has rented out, generating an additional monthly income of Rs 30,000.

The existence of beggars in India and worldwide is often associated with poverty and financial hardships. However, Jain’s story challenges these assumptions, highlighting the multifaceted nature of begging. While some individuals resort to begging out of necessity, Jain has managed to transform it into a lucrative enterprise, elevating it to the level of an art form.

Bharat Jain’s case serves as a thought-provoking testament to the evolving dynamics of society and the diverse paths individuals take to secure their livelihoods. His story also raises questions about the complex interplay between tradition, commerce, and the human spirit in contemporary times.

The world’s wealthiest beggar, Bharat Jain, has a family comprising his wife, two children, a brother, and his father, according to reports. Jain’s family faced financial instability, which prevented him from pursuing a formal education. However, Jain’s wealth is truly remarkable. With a net worth of Rs 7.5 crore, he holds the title of the world’s richest beggar, despite begging on the streets of Mumbai every day.

It is worth noting that Jain’s monthly earnings from begging range between Rs 60,000 and 75,000. In addition to his begging income, he owns a 2 BHK flat in Mumbai, valued at around Rs 1.2 crore. Furthermore, Jain is the owner of two shops located in Thane, a neighboring suburb of Mumbai. These shops are rented out, providing Jain with an additional monthly income of Rs 30,000. The question remains, though, where exactly does Jain carry out his begging activities within the city?

According to the report, Bharat Jain is often spotted begging at prominent locations in Mumbai, such as the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station (CSMT) and the Azad Maidan. Despite his wealth and earnings, Jain persists in his street begging activities within the bustling metropolis. On a daily basis, he manages to earn around Rs 2,000 to 2,500 by dedicating 10 to 12 hours to his begging endeavors.

Although Jain’s family has advised him against continuing with this occupation, he remains committed to his begging work. It is worth mentioning that Jain and his family reside in Parel, occupying a 1 BHK duplex apartment. While Jain himself did not have the opportunity for formal education, he has prioritized the education of his children. Additionally, Jain’s family members operate a stationery shop in the city, adding another source of income to their household.

