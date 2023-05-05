Electrocution kills one, another sustained injury in Jorthang

On April 29th, 2023, a tragic incident occurred at Jorethang Playground in the Namchi district of Sikkim, resulting in the death of an 18-year-old volunteer named Suk Raj Rai and injury of another volunteer, 27-year-old Kumar Mukhia. The incident happened at around 7:55 pm when the two were working as volunteers for a program organized by the Heavenly Path organization. While operating a water pump, they were electrocuted.

Rai was declared dead upon arrival at CHC Jorethang, and Mukhia sustained injuries. The Jorethang police station has registered a criminal case, FIR No. 16/2023, under section 304’A’/34 of IPC 1860 in connection with the incident. This is a tragic event, and our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of those affected by this shocking accident.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook fb.com/thevoiceofsikkim or follow us on Twitter twitter.com/thevoicesikkim and Instagram instagram.com/thevoiceofsikkim. Visit www.voiceofsikkim.com.