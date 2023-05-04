Alleged Assassination Attempt On Putin : Ukrainian government denies allegation

On Wednesday, Russian media reported that Russia accused Ukraine of attacking the Kremlin with drones overnight, allegedly with the intention of assassinating President Vladimir Putin.

However, the Ukrainian government has denied any knowledge of such an attack. This accusation marks one of the most significant allegations made by Russia against Ukraine since the start of the military invasion into its neighbor’s territory 14 months ago.

The Russian government has labeled the alleged drone attack as a premeditated act of terrorism and an attempt on the life of the Russian President.

KREMLIN DRONE ATTACK – Russia says two Ukrainian drones attacked Kremlin overnight – Drones downed with no victims or material damage to the Kremlin – Moscow says it was a terrorist attack and attempt on Putin’s life – Russia says it reserves right to respond when and how it… pic.twitter.com/loZA6c3Fvd — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) May 3, 2023

According to Russian news agency TASS, Ukrainian forces allegedly targeted two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) at the Kremlin, the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, the type of drones used was not specified.

The Kremlin claimed that the two drones used in the alleged attack were disabled by electronic defenses, and there were no injuries or material damage. Nevertheless, it warned that Russia reserved the right to retaliate, which could lead to a military escalation between the two nations.

The Russian parliament even called for an attack on Ukrainian President Zelenskyy’s palace. In response, Zelenskyy denied any knowledge of the alleged attack and stated that Ukraine’s focus was on liberating its territories rather than attacking others. Russian media reported that Putin would work from his bunker inside his residence in Novo-Ogarevo following the incident.

