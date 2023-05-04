In conversation with Janak Sharma , 22nd Mr. Sikkim

Bodybuilding is a popular form of physical exercise that involves training to boost physical as well as mental health and well-being. Bodybuilding helps increase muscle size, strength, and definition. While many people associate bodybuilding with competitive weightlifting or building an impressive physique, it has significant health benefits for individuals of all ages and fitness levels.

Recently, there has been a surge of interest in health and fitness among young people in Sikkim, with many aspiring to become bodybuilders. The Voice of Sikkim conducted an exclusive interview with Janak Sharma, who was crowned Mr. Sikkim 2023 on April 29, 2023. Hailing from Aho Yangtam in Pakyong District, Sharma shared his opinions and success mantra to benefit the youngsters.

Sharma emphasized the importance of discipline and consistency in achieving success as a bodybuilder. He also stressed the need for a balanced diet and proper training techniques to avoid injury and maximize results. Sharma’s success, he said, was not achieved overnight but was the result of years of hard work and dedication. Particularly Sharma emphasizes that maintaining consistent behavioral patterns in daily lifestyle is a fundamental factor to follow in the field of health and fitness.

Sharma also encouraged young people to pursue their passions and not be discouraged by setbacks or failures. He emphasized the importance of setting achievable goals and tracking progress to stay motivated and on track. For Sharma, bodybuilding was not just about achieving a certain look but about improving overall health and fitness.

In conclusion, Janak Sharma’s success as Mr. Sikkim 2023 is a testament to the growing interest in bodybuilding and fitness among young people in Sikkim. His dedication, discipline, and commitment to a balanced and healthy lifestyle are inspiring examples for the next generation of aspiring bodybuilders.

Dilip Chettri, TVOS

